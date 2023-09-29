U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein died Friday at the age of 90.

The California Democrat spent decades in local and national politics, first on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, then as the city’s mayor and, since 1992, as a senator representing the Golden State.

She is best known for her support of women, as she broke gender barriers throughout her career.

She also prominently advocated against gun violence.

She was present for the assassinations of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk in 1978, and it was Feinstein who announced publicly that the two were fatally shot by a fellow politician.

She fought against the proliferation of assault weapons among civilians as a senator.

See below for images of Feinstein through the years.

Dianne Feinstein, elected to finish out the term of the late San Francisco Mayor George R. Moscone, addresses the Board of Supervisors following her election in San Francisco Monday, Dec. 5, 1978. (AP Photo/Sal Veder, File)

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., left, accompanied by Sen. Paul Simon, D-Ill., holds an AR-15 assault-style rifle with a collapsible stock during a Capitol Hill news conference Friday March 22, 1996, after the House voted to repeal the two-year-old assault-style firearms ban. Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California has died. Three people familiar with the situation confirmed her death to The Associated Press on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. She was 90. (AP Photo/John Duricka, File)

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) questions Supreme Court Chief Justice nominee John Roberts in the second day of confirmation hearings Sept. 13, 2005, in Washington, D.C. During questioning about the high court ruling on abortion, Roberts said the 1973 ruling was a court precedent. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Chairman of the Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control Senator Dianne Feinstein is seen on May 25, 2011 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Nobel Peace Prize winner and Burmese pro-democracy opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (L) meets with Sen. Kelly Ayotte (R-NH), Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and other members of the U.S. Senate leadership at the U.S. Capitol Sept. 19, 2012 in Washington, D.C. Suu Kyi will receive the U.S. Congressional Gold Medal during her 18-day cross-country tour of the United States. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein walks in the halls of the US Senate late Dec. 31, 2012, in Washington, D.C. (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) (L) participates in a reenacted swearing-in with her husband Richard C. Blum and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden in the Old Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 3, 2013 in Washington, D.C. Biden swore in the newly-elected and re-elected senators earlier in the day on the floor of the current Senate chamber. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Senator Dianne Feinstein D-CA walks to a closed meeting of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill April 3, 2014 in Washington, DC. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The Senate Judiciary Committee’s ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 22, 2017, to hear testimony from Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch. Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California has died. She was 90. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

U.S. U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) (R) share a moment during a meeting with bipartisan members of the Congress at the Cabinet Room of the White House Feb. 28, 2018, in Washington, D.C. President Trump held a meeting with lawmakers to discuss school and community safety. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) heads to the Senate floor for the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Jan. 24, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Democratic House managers conclude their opening arguments on Friday as the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump continues into its fourth day. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) wait to participate in a photo session with Congressional staff at the U.S. Capitol on Seersucker Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Washington, DC. Senators wear seersucker clothing on Seersucker Thursday, an annual tradition that was initiated by former Senate Majority Leader Sen. Trent Lott (R-MS) in 1996, to mark the National Seersucker Day. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., heads to a vote on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

