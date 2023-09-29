U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein died Friday at the age of 90.
The California Democrat spent decades in local and national politics, first on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, then as the city’s mayor and, since 1992, as a senator representing the Golden State.
She is best known for her support of women, as she broke gender barriers throughout her career.
She also prominently advocated against gun violence.
She was present for the assassinations of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk in 1978, and it was Feinstein who announced publicly that the two were fatally shot by a fellow politician.
She fought against the proliferation of assault weapons among civilians as a senator.
See below for images of Feinstein through the years.
