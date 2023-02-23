A powerful winter storm has brought snow, as well as ice and sleet in some parts of Southern California, including the Inland Empire where drivers are feeling the effects.

In Yucaipa, a 20-car pileup on the 10 Freeway sent eight people to the hospital overnight. The crash occurred in westbound lanes near Wildwood Canyon Road around 11 p.m., Caltrans said.

Even those who didn’t crash were seeing some rare sights for Southern California.

A man named Art showed KTLA that his car had received what appeared to be an inch of snow.

Art said he’s seen “four or five good snows over the past 30 years,” so appreciated the change of pace.

“This is kind of fun,” he said. “Real fluffy, like Big Bear snow, was flowing down. It looked beautiful. There was 2 or 3 inches in upper Yucaipa area, the foothills.”

The rare snow also hit places that hardly ever see it, including Calimesa.

There’s more to come through the weekend, so stay with KTLA and KTLA.com to stay up to date.