Billy Miller, the actor best known for his roles in soap operas like “The Young and the Restless” and “General Hospital” has died, his manager told Variety.

He was 43, but would have turned 44 on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Billy Miller of The Young and the Restless celebrates his win for Outstanding Supporting Actor at the 2013 CBS Daytime Emmy After-Party. (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

“The actor was struggling with manic depression when he died,” his manager said.

Miller’s acting credits list more than 700 episodes of “The Young and the Restless” (2008-2014) and nearly 600 episodes of “General Hospital” (2014-2019), plus smaller parts in “Suits” and the movie “American Sniper.”

He was nominated for both of his major soap opera roles, and won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series three times.

In addition to his busy acting career, Miller also owned restaurants in Los Angeles, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Miller died in Austin, Texas, Variety reports. No cause of death was given.

Help is available for those who need support with mental health. You can call or text 988, or chat online at 988lifeline.org, to speak with a counselor.