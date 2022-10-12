Those heading to SoFi Stadium in the future can bypass long entry lines if they happen to be CLEAR members.

In a new partnership with the stadium, CLEAR members will have their own dedicated entry lane for all Rams and Chargers games and most non-NFL events.

CLEAR is a travel program that allows members to quickly bypass airport security lines. Users apply in-person at a CLEAR location while providing biometric information such as fingerprints.

Those with CLEAR can download the company’s app, log in, and access a QR code that will allow quick entry into Sofi Stadium.

Members can escort one adult guest and any children under 18 through the lane for events.

“Partnering with CLEAR is a natural fit for us,” said Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. “With a state-of-the-art building and a fan-first mentality, we are always looking to grow and enhance the guest experience and with the addition of partners like CLEAR, it brings us one step closer to delivering on that goal.”