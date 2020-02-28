Some Newport Beach parents keep kids home from school as rumors of transfer students lead to coronavirus fears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some Newport Coast Elementary School parents are keeping their children home amid demands that the Newport-Mesa Unified School District examine new transfer students for coronavirus.

Mother Mahtab Thorson wrote Supt. Fred Navarro “on behalf of many very concerned parents [about] students entering midyear.”

Her Thursday letter called on the district to test transfer students and then retest them within 28 days of a first negative test. She wrote that new students from foreign countries affected by the contagion, as well as the United States, which has multiple cases, should be examined.

“We feel that this is a minor inconvenience which is far outweighed by the extreme risk to the health and lives of our community and children,” she wrote.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video