Son of state assemblyman who authored gun law ID’d as victim in Gramercy Park shooting

Assemblyman Mike Gipson is seen in a photo provided by his office on April 8, 2020.

The son of a California assemblyman from Carson was one of three victims who survived an apparent drive-by shooting that left a fourth victim dead in the Gramercy Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles over the weekend, officials said Wednesday.

Devon Gipson, 32, was shot about 4 p.m. Sunday in the area of 89th Street and Hobart Avenue, Assemblyman Mike Gipson’s office said in a news release.

“As a father, the news of my son being shot was devastating to myself and my family,” Gipson, who represents the 64th District that includes some South L.A. neighborhoods, said in a statement. “I rushed to the hospital not knowing his condition.”

Devon Gipson was walking to the neighborhood store with his fiancee, Jennifer Salazar, at the time of the shooting. He underwent surgery at Harbor UCLA Medical Center to stop the bleeding and repair damage caused by a bullet that entered his back. He suffered a fractured rib and punctured lung, officials said.

Salazar was struck in the leg, treated and released from the hospital.

The victim who was fatally shot was described as man, while another male victim was shot in the arm, the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA.

It’s unclear if the four victims knew each other, or if they were together at the time of the shooting.

“I thank God that he is recovering and pray for the loved ones of the other victim who lost his life,” Assemblyman Gipson said.

Gipson, a former Carson City Council member, authored a bill that targets ghost guns, his spokeswoman said in a statement.

“Ironically, in the past five years, he has held two anti-gun violence rallies at the intersection of Vermont and Manchester avenues in the same community as the shooting,” said the spokeswoman, Kathy Williamson.

Detectives were seeking four male suspects believed to be driving in a Chevrolet Malibu in connection with the shooting.

“I have always been a strong advocate against gun violence,” Gipson added. “It was personal before and it’s certainly even more so now.”

