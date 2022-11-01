Robert “Robbie” Plyley is seen in a photo provided by his family on Nov. 1, 2022.

A teenage boy was fatally shot in Bloomington early Tuesday, his father told KTLA.

Robert “Robbie” Plyley, 15, was a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, school officials confirmed.

An fatal shooting investigation in Bloomington continued on Nov. 1, 2022. (KTLA)

He was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Geronimo Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities haven’t released any additional information about what led up to the shooting or who may have been involved. However, in a message to parents on Tuesday, Alta Loma High School Principal Jason Kaylor said Plyley was shot while attending a party.

Neighbors who live on Geronimo Avenue say there were between 300 and 400 people on the block early Tuesday.

Guidance counselors, peer counselors and school therapists were expected to be at the campus’ auditorium Tuesday to help mourning students.

“We are committed to supporting our students through this difficult time,” Kaylor said in the message. “Please know that we will work closely with our students as we deal with this loss together as a school community.”

In a separate statement from Chaffey Joint Union High School District, Superintendent Mathew Holton extended condolences to Plyley’s family, friends, fellow students and teachers.

“Robert was a wonderful young man, and his loss will be felt deeply by our entire school and District community. We are taking the necessary steps to support our students and staff and will gather a team of counselors and therapists who will be available to provide additional support,” the statement read.

In a statement to KTLA, the Plyley family thanked the community for their love and affection during this “tragic time,” and encouraged people to hold their loved ones close.

“We are all at a lost missing the HUGE sunburst of energy that is Robert,” the family said.

Another high school student from San Bernardino County was fatally shot over the weekend in Victorville.

Richard Reed, 17, was found on a street with a gunshot wound. Reed was a Silverado High School senior who played on the school’s football team.