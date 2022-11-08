Beaches across Southern California have been placed under a high bacteria and high surf warning after heavy rainstorms covered the southland on Tuesday.

The public is being advised to stay out of the water across all Los Angeles County beaches due to possible heightened levels of bacteria caused by “storm drainage, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards,” said the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The advisory for all L.A. County beaches will last until Thursday at 3 p.m.

People who enter the ocean water during this period could become ill, officials warned.

The bacteria and debris typically seep from nearby city streets and mountain areas, likely contaminating ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after rainstorms, officials said.

The Department of Public Health recommends beachgoers avoid contact with ocean water for at least three days after significant rainfall.

Advisories are also activated across Orange County, Ventura County, the Malibu coast, Catalina and the Santa Barbara Islands.

Surfers should avoid the waters due to a dangerous uptick in rip currents and breaking waves from elevated surf. Drowning risk will increase during this time as rip currents can pull swimmers out to sea and waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats.

Read the latest updates and advisories from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on their website. The latest updates for Orange County beaches can be found here.