Security cameras capture the events that unfolded when a San Gabriel mother said authorities wrongfully entered her home and detained her children for no reason.

Months after the incident, the family tells KTLA they’re still traumatized and are demanding answers as they feel their civil rights were violated.

“It was terrifying,” said homeowner, Ceidy Cordova. “My kids should have never gone through this. Never. They shouldn’t ever put hands on them at all.”

It was Oct. 22, 2022, when Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies entered Cordova’s apartment in the 5100 block of Rosemead Boulevard.

At the time, Cordova said she and her husband had gone out and their two teenage children – 14-year-old Isaac and 19-year-old Aliza, were home alone.

“When she said that they were already in there and they were being aggressive and trying to grab her, that’s when I turned on the cameras,” said Cordova. “Then I saw what happened.”

Security video shows Cordova speaking through the security system’s audio function, but being ignored as she witnessed her daughter speaking to deputies in real time.

Home security video captures the moment a San Gabriel mother said authorities had wrongfully entered her home and detained her children for no reason on Oct. 22, 2022. (Cordova Family)

Cell phone video captures theCeidy Cordova’s husband being arrested after she said authorities had wrongfully entered her home and detained her children for no reason on Oct. 22, 2022. (Cordova Family)

Authorities said they initially received a call that reported a person had been screaming and arguing and someone possibly being hit.

The children said they didn’t know why the deputies were there, but claim they were roughed up for asking questions and were seen handcuffed by authorities.

Once outside of the apartment, Cordova’s daughter is seen being held against a wall while her brother attempts to record the encounter on his cell phone. The video shows a deputy allegedly grabbing the phone out of the boy’s hand before he is also pushed against a wall.

“You see in the video they are grabbing her so tight, they left bruises on them and took my son and husband to jail for no reason,” said Cordova.

As Cordova and her husband arrived home to waiting deputies, a video captured by Cordova shows her husband being asked to exit the vehicle before he was also taken into custody.

The family has since hired a lawyer and is claiming a number of civil rights violations stemming from the encounter.

“You can see in the video, they are pushing him towards the wall, brutally,” said Narine Mkrtchyan, the family’s attorney. “That’s unlawful detention in retaliation, a violation of the first amendment, fourth amendment and excessive force.”

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, which is conducting an internal investigation, insists they did not enter the wrong house.

“When the deputies arrived, they were directed to an apartment where they found the door ajar.

The deputies announced their presence and attempted to explain the nature of the call, but the occupants were uncooperative and refused to comply,” the department said in a statement. “Contrary to the allegations on social media, deputies DID NOT enter the wrong location with a search warrant. In fact, they were directed to the location by concerned citizens and based on the information, deputies had a lawful duty to ensure there were no injured victims and/or suspects inside the location.”

The family says they have been traumatized by the incident and is now hoping to relocate.

“I want justice,” said Cordova. “They should never do this to any family, any children or my kids. I want justice for what they did.”