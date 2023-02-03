The Broad is one of the museums offering free general admission on Feb. 5. (Unsplash)

More than 30 museums in Southern California will offer free general admission on Feb. 5. The initiative is a part of the SoCal Museum organization’s “Museums Free For All” event.

The free general admission does not cover parking fees or specially ticketed exhibits, SoCal Museums said in a news release.

The event will also take place in person for the first time since 2020. Museums across the Southern California region including Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties will participate in the event.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, The Getty Center and The Broad are a few museums offering free admission on Sunday.

A complete list of the museums participating in the event can be found online.

This event also reminds the public that they can take advantage of the free visitor days museums offered throughout the year.

Operation hours vary at each museum, so guests are encouraged to plan accordingly.