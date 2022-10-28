A spectator held up a torch as drivers took over an intersection in Santa Fe Springs Thursday night.

Video showed cars doing doughnuts and performing dangerous stunts at the intersection of Shoemaker Avenue & Excelsior Drive.

The cars often came within inches of slamming into spectators who gathered to watch the takeover.

One spectator was seen firing a torch into the air as a driver was doing doughnuts in the intersection.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies broke up the event after about 25 minutes.

There was no work on whether any arrests were made.