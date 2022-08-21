A woman died when her vehicle slammed into a tree in front of a church in Yorba Linda early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of Yorba Linda Boulevard near Summit Drive.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was speeding when her vehicle went airborne, slammed through a fence, and crashed into a large tree outside the Crosspoint Church.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash was under investigation and the driver’s identity was not immediately released.