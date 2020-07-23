Staffers say 2 L.A. County supervisors tout pandemic safety but fail to keep their employees safe

Los Angeles County Supervisors Hilda Solis and Kathryn Barger have made clear their views on ways to minimize risky behavior during the pandemic.

Residents are “safer at home,” both have repeatedly said at coronavirus news briefings since March.

But some of their own employees say the supervisors have failed to keep them safe.

The two supervisors, say the employees, have required them for weeks to work in unsafe conditions at the county administration building and in district field offices, and ignored their pleas to allow them to work from home. The complaints surfaced in an anonymous letter from members of both staffs that was circulated among county executives and provided to The Times.

