Stanford University will move classes online due to coronavirus

Stanford University is shown in an undated file photo. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

In a growing sign of how coronavirus is disrupting California, Stanford University said Friday night that it will move classes online for the final two weeks of the winter quarter.

Stanford also said large events would be “canceled or adjusted.”

“The university is actively monitoring the local and global health situation and is taking precautionary measures in an effort to help limit the spread of infection,” officials said in a statement.

The move comes after a faculty member tested positive for the virus.

