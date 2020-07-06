Capitol closes for deep cleaning after L.A. lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus

Assemblywoman Autumn Burke (D-Marina del Rey), seen in a 2019 photo, announced on Twitter that she had tested positive for the coronavirus. (Robert Gourley / Los Angeles Times)

The state Capitol was closed Monday after Assemblywoman Autumn Burke (D-Marina Del Rey) and four others who work in the building tested positive for the coronavirus, which likely spread as staffers and legislators met to pass the state budget in late June.

Burke said in a tweet Monday that she was told Friday that she had a “mask-to-mask” exposure to COVID-19 on June 26 when the Assembly met in person to pass the state budget. The Democratic lawmaker said she tested positive on Saturday.

“Currently, my daughter and I have no symptoms, but will be remaining in quarantine until released by a doctor,” Burke wrote on Twitter. Through a spokeswoman, Burke declined to comment further.

The Capitol will be closed for one week while undergoing a deep cleaning, according to representatives of both the state Senate and Assembly.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

(2/2) Currently, my daughter and I have no symptoms, but will be remaining in quarantine until released by a doctor.



Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes. We are fine, but it is of the utmost importance that everyone stay safe, be healthy & remain vigilant. — Autumn Burke (@autumnrburke) July 6, 2020