Capitol closes for deep cleaning after L.A. lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus

The state Capitol was closed Monday after Assemblywoman Autumn Burke (D-Marina Del Rey) and four others who work in the building tested positive for the coronavirus, which likely spread as staffers and legislators met to pass the state budget in late June.
Burke said in a tweet Monday that she was told Friday that she had a “mask-to-mask” exposure to COVID-19 on June 26 when the Assembly met in person to pass the state budget. The Democratic lawmaker said she tested positive on Saturday.
“Currently, my daughter and I have no symptoms, but will be remaining in quarantine until released by a doctor,” Burke wrote on Twitter. Through a spokeswoman, Burke declined to comment further.
The Capitol will be closed for one week while undergoing a deep cleaning, according to representatives of both the state Senate and Assembly.
