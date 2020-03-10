Storm expected to drop significant amount of rain on Southern California Tuesday

A storm system that is expected to drop a significant amount of rain Tuesday made its way to Southern California overnight.
Radar images showed widespread but fairly light showers over the Southland early Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service described it as a slow start to the storm, which had brought about .15 inches of rain as of 4:15 a.m.
Forecasters are expecting the storm to bring .5 to 1.5 inches of rain to the coasts and valleys on Tuesday alone. That amount was reduced slightly from Monday's prediction of 2 inches of rain.
The system could provide more than 2.5 inches of rain in some foothill and valley locations.
There is still the potential for strong thunderstorms inland and offshore waterspouts Tuesday and Wednesday.
Commuters had slick roads to deal with Tuesday morning, and were warned to watch out for potential flooding and debris flows.
Snow levels will drop to about 7,000 feet with 8 to 10 inches of snow possible above 8,000 feet.
Southeast winds, with gusts to 40 mph could topple trees and big rigs.
Residents may have to get used to the wet weather. A 40% or higher chance of rain is currently forecast for every day through next Tuesday in Los Angeles.