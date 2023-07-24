Feeling tired lately?

Sleep experts from Amerisleep compiled a list of 96 Google search terms relating to sleep disorders and how to get more rest, and then calculated the average monthly search volume per 100,000 residents in each state over the last year.

Based on their findings, California was ranked the sleepiest state in the U.S., with an average monthly search volume of 805 searches per 100,000 residents.

The post popular terms Californians searched for include “sleep apnea treatment” and “insomnia treatment” with 4,556 and 1,961 average monthly searches respectively, Amerisleep said.

The second most sleep-deprived state, according to Amerisleep, is Maryland, with 770 average monthly searches per 100,000 people. Rounding out the top five are New York, Massachusetts and Nevada with 765, 754 and 753 searches per 100,000 residents respectively.

Rank State Average monthly search volume per 100,000 residents 1 California 805 2 Maryland 770 3 New York 765 4 Massachusetts 754 5 Nevada 753 6 Georgia 743 7 Connecticut 739 8 Virginia 737 9 Texas 725 10 New Jersey 724 Source: Amerisleep (Google Keyword Planner)

“Sleep paralysis” was among the most searched terms in Georgia, Virginia and New Jersey, with the Peach State averaging over 10,000 monthly searches for the term per 100,000 residents.

A state that seems to struggle with “insomnia” is Massachusetts, as the study found that the term was searched an average of 10,131 times each month.

“A good night’s sleep is vital for our bodies to repair and maintain themselves,” a spokesperson for Amerisleep said in a statement. “Sleep disorders have become more common in modern times due to lifestyle changes such as work schedules, technology and overall health.”

The CDC recommends that adults get at least seven hours of sleep each night.