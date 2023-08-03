Gas prices may be high in California, but it’s lowest in some central counties, according to a AAA report.
As of April 3, the national average cost of regular gas per gallon is $3.82, however, the average cost in California is higher, according to AAA. The average cost in California is $5.03, the report says.
Of all places in California, here are the nine counties with the cheapest cost for gas, according to aaa.com:
- Yuba: $4.74
- Sutter: $4.76
- Stanislaus: $4.81
- San Joaquin: $4.84
- Tehama: $4.85
- Butte: 4.85
- Merced: $4.87
- Sacramento: $4.88
- Tuolumne: $4.88
In August of 2022, the average cost for gas per gallon was $5.56 according to the AAA report. For more information visit aaa.com.