Gas prices may be high in California, but it’s lowest in some central counties, according to a AAA report.

As of April 3, the national average cost of regular gas per gallon is $3.82, however, the average cost in California is higher, according to AAA. The average cost in California is $5.03, the report says.

Of all places in California, here are the nine counties with the cheapest cost for gas, according to aaa.com:

Yuba: $4.74

Sutter: $4.76

Stanislaus: $4.81

San Joaquin: $4.84

Tehama: $4.85

Butte: 4.85

Merced: $4.87

Sacramento: $4.88

Tuolumne: $4.88

In August of 2022, the average cost for gas per gallon was $5.56 according to the AAA report. For more information visit aaa.com.