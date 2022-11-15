The smart refrigerator is fully interactive, unattended, and restocked daily by a nearby restaurant. (Subway)

Subway has entered the vending machine business.

The company announced Monday that it would install smart “Grab & Go” fridges that house premade Subway sandwiches at “non-traditional locations” like airports, college campuses, hospitals and gas stations.

“As more of our guests search for dining experiences to meet their ‘in-the-moment’ needs, the brand’s non-traditional locations and platforms can serve them wherever and whenever they are craving Subway,” Taylor Bennett, vice president of non-traditional development at Subway, said in a statement.

In September, Subway debuted the first “Grab & Go” smart fridge at the University of California, San Diego. The refrigerator is fully interactive, unattended and restocked daily by a nearby restaurant.

The initial feedback from college students was extremely positive, the company said.

Through artificial intelligence and natural language processing, guests can talk directly to the fridge and ask about the products.

A press release said that weight-sensor shelves would help ensure that customers are charged accurately for their purchase, allowing for a fully contactless transition.

To help with sanitation and food quality, UV-C lights will clean the machine after each purchase.

There are currently 400 locations across North America with a “Grab & Go” fridge with the company planning to release more. No details have been released regarding future rollouts.