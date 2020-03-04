1  of  2
Local health emergency declared in L.A. County as 6 new coronavirus cases confirmed 60 Freeway in Chino fully closed amid police activity; traffic jammed
Supervisor Janice Hahn calls for investigation of widespread voting problems in L.A. County

A woman walks her dog past a long line of voters waiting to cast their ballot in the presidential primary at the Buena Vista Branch Library in Burbank on March 3, 2020. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

A Los Angeles County supervisor on Wednesday called for an immediate investigation into widespread voting problems Tuesday that resulted in people waiting hours to vote.

Supervisor Janice Hahn said the county needs to launch a “forensic autopsy of what happened yesterday” amid widespread complaints and outrage over the handling of the new balloting system.

“I’m not happy with the number of problems,” she said.

Hahn pushed back when asked whether the board of Supervisors had failed to provide oversight of the creation and rollout of the new voting system.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

