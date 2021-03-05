Surveillance video captures panic as shots are fired during brazen robbery at Beverly Hills restaurant

Surveillance video from a nearby business captured the moment shots were fired during a robbery at a Beverly Hills restaurant that left one woman wounded Thursday afternoon.
The brazen 2 p.m. robbery at Il Pastaio, an Italian eatery on the 400 block of North Canon Drive, sent diners running as gunshots rang out.
Witnesses described three assailants grab a man from behind the neck as he fought back before someone fired a gun, hitting a woman in the leg. They said the suspects then fled the scene with the man’s watch, which appeared to be a Richard Mille timepiece, estimated to be worth $400,000.
Wendy Burch and Ellina Abovian report from Beverly Hills for KTLA 5 News on March 5, 2021.