The suspect in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man at a Metro station in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles last week has been arrested and charged with murder, police said Thursday.

The victim, identified as Adrian Gibbs, was shot at the Metro station located at Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard on Dec. 30.

Gibbs, who had been shot in the back, was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators later identified 24-year-old Dwight Panton as the suspect and arrested him in the area of 50th Street and 9th Avenue on New Year’s Day.

“Panton was wearing the same clothing worn by the suspect during the murder and was in possession of a handgun,” the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release.

He was charged with murder two days later by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

The DA also filed two counts of attempted murder and one count of assault with a firearm against Panton.

The additional charges were related to his alleged involvement in two shootings in the Leimert Park area and a shooting in the City of Inglewood, according to the news release.

Panton is being held on $3,110,000 bail.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide Division

detectives at 323-786-5100. The public can also call LAPD at 1-877-527-3247. Anonymous can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.