Suspect found dead in Perris home after standoff that followed gunfire exchange that wounded 1 deputy

A suspect was found dead inside a Perris home after a standoff that followed a gunfire exchange that wounded one deputy Sunday morning, officials said.

Deputies were in the area of Bond Road and San Jacinto Avenue as part of an investigation into a wanted suspect, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. It’s unclear what the person was suspected of.

“While deputies were on the property of a residence in the 100 block of Bond Road, they were fired upon. At that time a deputy involved shooting occurred,” the Sheriff’s Department said, without providing further details on how many deputies opened fire or whether they struck anyone.

One deputy suffered a gunshot wound, sheriff’s Sgt. Albert Martinez said.

It’s unclear whether the person who fired at deputies was the subject of the deputies’ investigation.

Deputies put out an “officer needs help” call, prompting multiple law enforcement agencies to converge on the scene with armored vehicles.

“Armored rescue vehicles were used to extract multiple deputies who were pinned down on the property and unable to get to safety,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

The injured deputy was then taken to a hospital with a wound that wasn’t life-threatening.

Because they believed the gunman was barricaded inside the home, law enforcement set up a perimeter around the residence and evacuated all surrounding homes as they tried to get the person to come out.

A robot was then deployed into the home, and a man was found dead with a gunshot wound. A handgun was also found at the scene, according to the agency.

Officials have not released details on the man’s identity.

“The involved deputies will be placed on administrative leave per Department policy,” the Sheriff’s Department said, adding that the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office will lead the investigation into the shooting.

No other deputies were injured during the incident and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact District Attorney Investigator Quilantan at 951-955-5400 or Investigator Dickey at 951-955- 2777.