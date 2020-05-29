Suspect shot by police, officer and K-9 hurt in violent encounter with barricaded suspect in Fontana

An image of a The Fontana Police Department K-9 vehicle, as pictured on the department’s Facebook page.

Police shot a man Thursday after they say he barricaded himself inside a Fontana home, then attacked and injured a police officer and a police K-9 with a sharpened crowbar.

The encounter began about 10:20 a.m. with a report of a “disturbance” at a home in the 15400 block of Sanhurst Street, according to the Fontana Police Department.

Officers soon learned that a suspect had assaulted a disabled victim, and both were still inside the home, police said in a written statement.

“The officers learned the subject was armed with a sharpened metal crowbar,” the statement said. “The Officers were able to rescue the victim from the residence while the subject barricaded himself inside.”

A SWAT team was summoned to take charge of the scene and tried persuade the suspect to surrender peacefully, police said.

“After hours of attempting to communicate with the subject in order to get him to exit the residence peacefully, the officers were confronted by the subject,” the statement said. “The subject assaulted not only the Officers, but a Police Service Dog, with the sharpened metal crowbar, which led to an officer involved shooting.”

No information regarding the condition of the suspect was released.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries described only as non-life-threatening.

The injured K-9 was taken to a veterinary hospital for injuries including “potential skull fractures and a dislocated jaw,” according to the statement. The dog was expected to make a full recovery.

The investigation into the police shooting is being investigation by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.