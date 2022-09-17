Authorities are searching for a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a Victorville man on Thursday.

The body of 37-year-old Reshawn Wingfield was found with gunshot wounds by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies at a local motel.

Deputies received reports of shots being fired at the Green Tree Inn around 8:47 p.m.

Medical personnel administered life-saving measures, but Wingfield was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe the fatal shooting was the result of an altercation involving Wingfield and another unidentified male suspect who currently remains at large.

The county’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded to the scene and have assumed full investigation duties.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4908. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or submitted online.