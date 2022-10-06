The man suspected of kidnapping and killing four family members in central California had previously worked for the family, the Merced County Sheriff said Thursday.

The bodies of Jasleen Kaur, 27, Jasdeep Singh, 36, Amandeep Singh, 39, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were discovered in an orchard Wednesday night.

All four were kidnapped the family’s trucking business on Monday morning.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said Thursday the suspect, Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, had a previous working relationship with the family. Warnke said he was unsure if Salgado had worked at the trucking company where the kidnapping occurred, or if he worked for another business owned by the Singh family.

The motive for the kidnapping has not yet been released, but Sheriff Warnke said he believes it is similar to a previous home invasion Salgado had carried out.

This undated photo provided by Merced County Sheriff’s Office shows eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents, Jasleen Kaur, and Jasdeep Singh, and uncle Amandeep Singh. (Merced County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

In 2005, Salgado was arrested for a home invasion targeting his former boss which Salgado claimed was because the victim owed him money, Warnke said.

Officials said Salgado held his former boss’s family hostage in their home as he robbed them. He served eight years in prison before he was released on parole in 2015.

Investigators said they are still working to figure out the family’s cause of death, but did specify that no direct signs of injuries were found on eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri.

“If you don’t agree with me about the evilness in this, there is something wrong,” Sheriff Warnke said.

Salgado has been hospitalized since he tried to take his own life before police arrived at a home in nearby Atwater.

Salgado is expected to be booked into the Merced County Jail after he is medically cleared.