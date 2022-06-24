A suspected drug dealer from Fullerton was charged for possessing enough fentanyl to kill 12 million people — nearly four times the population of Orange County, prosecutors said Friday.

CHP seized 20 kilos of fentanyl, $250,000 in fentanyl pills, and 122 grams of meth from Alfonso Gomez-Santana’s home. (O.C. District Attorney’s Office)

Alfonso Gomez-Santana, 60, was charged with one felony count of sale or transport of a controlled substance and two felony counts of possession of sale with intent to sell, the O.C. District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

California Highway Patrol officers discovered four kilos of the deadly drug inside the man’s vehicle during a traffic stop in Fullerton, the DA’s office said. A search of his home revealed 20 more kilos of fentanyl, $250,000 in fentanyl pills and 122 grams of methamphetamine, they added.

A lethal dose of fentanyl is as little as 2 milligrams, the news release states.

Gomez-Santana was arrested Wednesday.

He faces a maximum sentence of 6 years and 8 months in the Orange County Jail if convicted on all counts.

“It is unconscionable that someone who has the ability to kill 12 million people is facing just a handful of years in jail,” O.C. District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a written statement. “Fentanyl is a national epidemic that killed more than 100,000 Americans last year and it’s not going to stop unless we have the tools as prosecutors to hold these drug dealers and drug manufacturers accountable for peddling death.”

The dangerous opioid fentanyl continues to contribute to many overdoses in the United States. Authorities seized 3 million counterfeit prescription pills last year, three times as many as 2020, officials said.

In November, Orange County prosecutors began administering a controlled substance warning to drug dealers, manufacturers, and distributors that if their drug-related activities result in someone’s death they could be charged with murder.