Suspected drunk driver strikes 4 vehicles in Long Beach hit-and-run

A man struck four vehicles in Long Beach Tuesday night and fled the scene, officials said.

Officers responded to the area of 7th Street and Orange Avenue around 8:30 p.m. regarding an injury hit and run accident, according to patrol Lt. Eric Hooker.

Upon arrival, officers contacted the drivers of four different vehicles that had been struck by the suspect vehicle.

One of the drivers was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. Information on the condition of the others drivers and possible passengers was not yet available.

A city light pole and three parked cars were also struck by the hit-and-run driver.

The suspect, a 38-year-old man, and his vehicle were found nearby. He was arrested and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the accident, Hooker said.

The investigation in ongoing.