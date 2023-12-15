A man from Big Bear City was arrested last week on allegations that he possessed and was selling methamphetamine out of a motorhome.

Clifford Woolsey, 62, was arrested by deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Dec. 7 at his home on the 45800 block of South Street.

Woolsey, who authorities say is also a registered sex offender, was allegedly selling methamphetamine out of a motorhome in the area.

Deputies served a search warrant and recovered about three pounds of suspected methamphetamine, items “indicative of drug sales” and a large amount of cash.

He was arrested and booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino to await charges for possession of a controlled substance for sales. His bail has been set at $80,000, officials said, and he is due in court on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Big Bear Station at 909-866-0100. Anonymous tips can be made online or by calling 800-782-7463.