A suspected street racing crash is under investigation after one person was killed in Castaic Sunday afternon.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:31 p.m. on West Sloan Canyon Road.

Video footage shows two cars driving side by side with one of the vehicles driving on the wrong side of the road.

One of those cars flipped over and ended up in a backyard.

A family member told KTLA that the victim who died is her 17-year-old niece, Kayla Payan.

She also says that authorities told the family the cars were racing.

The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station says that other people were transported to the hospital but no information has been released on their conditions.