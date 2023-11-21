A man who fled from a violent police pursuit in Glendale, Wisconsin thought he had found an ideal hiding spot inside a golf course port-a-potty.

It didn’t go well.

The incident unfolded last Wednesday when Glendale Police chased a stolen SUV with four people inside. After the vehicle crashed into several others, the four occupants got out and ran away in different directions.

One ducked inside a port-a-potty at the Lincoln Park Golf Course near a group of golfers the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Police in Glendale, Wisconsin are seen arresting a suspect who attempted to hide in a port-a-potty. Nov. 15, 2023. (Glendale PD)

“We’re looking at each other like, ‘Are you serious? That’s where he’s gonna hide?'” Ilissa Boland, one of the golfers, told the newspaper.

Ilissa’s golfing partner approached the port-a-potty and, after finding the door locked, decided to help the police. He pushed over the portable toilet with the door facing down, trapping the suspect inside, and flagged down officers.

“Let me out!” the suspect shouted as Glendale Police officers surrounded the port-a-potty with their guns drawn, body camera video shows.

Officers pushed the toilet onto its side and the suspect crawled out and surrendered peacefully.

The other three suspects were also apprehended.