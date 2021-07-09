Suspicious death investigation of Hermosa Beach man

Friends of long time Hermosa Beach resident, 50-year-old Jeffrey Woods, are heartbroken after he was found dead over the Fourth of July weekend.

Friends say Woods had gone out to celebrate the holiday at a few bars near Pier Avenue.

L.A. County Sheriff’s detectives say he was found on the ground and bleeding from his mouth at around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Woods was found on 16th Street and Hermosa Avenue. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

L.A. Sheriff’s detectives say they do not have an official cause of death since the coroner has not yet conducted an autopsy.