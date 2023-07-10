Residents in a Sylmar neighborhood are raising concerns about a nearby illegal, makeshift RV park due to unsanitary conditions that pose major health and safety concerns.

Neighbors gathered at the Sylmar Neighborhood Council Public Safety Meeting on Monday to discuss their expectations regarding 20 RV’s located at 14,000 Hubbard Street. Residents are calling for the RV’s to be cleaned up and for the residents living in them to be rehoused.

“I don’t have peace in my own house, in my own house, I have to live with doors and windows closed,” said Maria Macias, who lives directly behind the RV encampment.

Macias says she’s contacted her representative, Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez of Los Angeles and San Fernando, but feels her concerns have gone unanswered.

“It’s been just saying all the time, it’s in court, it’s a case, but I want answers, when this is going to be clean,” she demanded.

Frank Moreno, another resident, says the encampment is negatively impacting his home’s value.

“Well, we’re losing money on that because all these guys are living by my household,” he said. “So, if I want to sell, I can’t. Who’s going to want to buy my house? Having to deal with the smell, the insects and the vermin and stuff like that now.”

The president of the Sylmar Neighborhood Council, Kurt Cabrera-Miller, says that in order to make a change, Councilwoman Rodriguez and the Department of Building and Safety have to investigate, cite the property and send the case over to the city attorney.

“The possibility is for our community members to see this and start calling our councilwoman and calling the health department, the fire department, the police department,” he said. “Call all these services. I know they’re overburdened with situations, but that’s the only way that this is going to happen, that this is going to get cleaned up.”

Councilwoman Rodriguez was not at Monday’s meeting. However, she previously told KTLA that her office has done inspections of the property which resulted in violations and notices for compliance. She says the case is still pending with the court for those sanctions.

“I’m continuing to work with the City Attorney, LAPD, and the officials from the City of San Fernando to accelerate the cleanup of the private property in question,” she said. “At this time, I cannot comment further based on pending legal charges; I remain committed to deploying all efforts to address the impacts to the community.”