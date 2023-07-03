Taco Bell has hired Sean Tresvant as its new Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2024, the company announced on Thursday. Tresvant is the first Black person in the role.

Tresvant, who currently serves as Global Chief Brand and Strategy Officer will succeed former CEO, Mark King, who announced that he is retiring at the end of 2023. In his new role reporting to Yum! Brands CEO, David Gibbs, Tresvant will lead Taco Bell’s growth strategies, franchise operations and company performance.

“Sean is laser focused on keeping our powerhouse Taco Bell brand at the leading edge of culture and redefining innovation in the industry,” Gibbs said. “That’s why he is the ideal executive to continue successfully executing Taco Bell’s long-term global growth strategies and take them to the next level in partnership with the brand’s strong and accomplished leadership team and incredible franchisees.”

Tresvant first joined Taco Bell in January 2022 as Global Chief Brand Officer and his role was later expanded to Global Chief Brand and Strategy Officer in early 2023. Prior to joining the company, he worked in several different leadership roles at Nike for over 15 years.

“The love our fans and team members have for Taco Bell is extraordinary and means we’re in a unique position to push the limits on culture and become a brand that inspires and enables the world to Live Más,” said Tresvant. “I’m grateful to have worked alongside Mark, and I’m incredibly honored and excited to continue partnering with our talented team and amazing franchisees on Taco Bell’s magic formula of brand buzz, innovation, value and digital initiatives to deliver industry-leading results in the U.S. and internationally.