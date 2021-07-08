Taxiing plane makes contact with shuttle bus at LAX

A plane that was taxiing at Los Angeles International Airport on July 8, 2021, made contact with a shuttle bus, officials said. (KTLA)

A plane that was taxiing at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday afternoon made contact with a shuttle bus, officials said.

At about 2:30 p.m., a Boeing 737 that was scheduled to travel from L.A. to Chicago O’Hare International Airport “made contact” with a shuttle bus as the aircraft was taxiing away from the gate area, according to a statement from Los Angeles World Airports.

The aircraft was serving United Airlines flight 1897.

No injuries were reported, an LAX spokesperson said.

The aircraft was able to taxi back safely to a gate, and the airline is making arrangements to get passengers to their destinations, according to the statement.

As a precaution, the L.A. Fire Department and L.A. Airport Police responded to the incident, officials said.

An investigation is underway.