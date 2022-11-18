Don’t buy this, buy that instead.

As Taylor Swift fans worldwide logged onto the Ticketmaster website to purchase tickets for the singer’s Eras Tour, some fans could buy tickets for the highly anticipated show while others weren’t as lucky.

If you couldn’t buy tickets to Swift’s tour but still have the money for it, here is what you can buy instead of a front-row seat to see the Anti-Hero singer.

Arizona Iced Tea

According to Vivid Seats, a front-row seat to one of Swift’s Los Angeles shows at SoFi Stadium costs $1,284. Instead of spending money on one fun night, you could drown your sorrows in about 1,200 cans of Arizona Iced Tea.

The beverage company made a similar comparison on Twitter after many fans expressed their frustrations about the online ticket presale on Tuesday.

A trip to Disneyland

According to the website, two people could enjoy a three-day trip to Disneyland, excluding dining and in-park purchases, for $720. With the leftover money, you could splurge on multiple pairs of Minnie ears or enjoy a dessert party as you watch World of Color.

Extra groceries

The average cost of a grocery bill in California is $3,630, according to SoFi, a personal finance company. While the extra $1,200 won’t cover the monthly cost of groceries, it could allow you to stock up on your favorite snacks.

Put money aside for a rainy day

An extra $1,284 could help pay monthly expenses or outstanding debts. The money can also be used for investing in retirement accounts, such as a 401(k) or Roth IRA.

Holiday shopping

With the holidays approaching, the extra money can be put towards gifts for friends and family or holiday décor.