Tech companies are working on ways for us to cook food faster and better!

At this year’s CES 2024 in Las Vegas, there was no shortage of AI-enabled smart ovens attempting to shortcut dinner time.

The Sevvy Smart Oven uses electric currents to cook food.

“[The] microwave, even though it has waves and people think that the waves go through the food, they don’t, they only get to the surface, and then the heat goes slowly into the food, whereas with us it’s totally different. It goes right through the food, everything heats up at the same time,” said Boukje Koch of Sevvy.

I tried blueberry muffins cooked in just 4 minutes and they were great.

Revolution Cooking is known for its $300 smart toaster, which has a screen and an element that heats up faster than a typical toaster.

Now, they’re making a “Macrowave,” which combines their InstaGLO infrared heating elements with traditional microwave tech.

“For example, you can take a frozen pizza, put it in the Macrowave, hit start, zero preheat time. The microwave starts to thaw and rise the dough. And the InstaGLO elements start to bake, melt the cheese, caramelize, and brown the crust. And you end up cooking a frozen pizza in about half the time with no preheating. So you get a really good speed benefit out of the combination of those heating technologies,” explained Sean Robbins of Revolution Cooking.

The Macrowave is going to be crowdfunded with pricing expected to be between $1,000 – $2,000.

Revolution Cooking was also showing off a new version of their popular toaster with a more customizable home screen display that shows the weather and time.

Meanwhile, a startup named Seargrills is using AI Smarts to make what’s being billed as the world’s fastest grill. It’s called Perfecta.

Dual heating elements get up to 1600 degrees and cook both sides at the same time. Plus, it’s all digitally controlled so all you have to do is choose what you’re cooking and the machine does the rest.

What kind of cooking times are we talking about?

“Blisteringly quick. So a steak, about three 1-inch ribeyes, you’re talking about 90 seconds. Three to four chicken breasts. You’re talking two and a half minutes. Six burgers. A beyond burger, for instance, will take nine to 10 minutes in a pan. You’re talking a minute 30. A pizza that will take 12 minutes in the oven. You’re talking two and a half minutes,” said Suraj Sudera of Seergrills.

This fast food isn’t cheap. The Perfecta oven is $3,500.

But with these innovations, you’ll have more time to relax while tech does the cooking.