I test gadgets for a living and I see a lot of them.

Not all of them are worth a recommendation, but these gadgets make the nice list!

They deliver on fun, usefulness or a combination of both.

Cord Brick, $15

Such a simple idea, but so useful. This weighted, silicone brick has 6 grooves to hold cables, wires and more. It will keep cables from falling off the back of your desk when you’re not using them.

Time Porter, $30

This is a tie rack with a twist: it’s for Apple Watch Bands!

Attach it to the wall using the included sticky strips and it can hold up to 6 bands so you can easily swap them out to match your outfit, mood or whatever.

Persnickety Box, $20

Posting photos to Instagram is great, but what if you want a more lasting memory?

Persnickety Box will print your photos into a keepsake album! Just sign up and swipe 30 of your favorite photos into the app each month.

Then, sit back and wait for the 4×4 prints to arrive in your mailbox.

There are even extras you can add like a desk worthy acrylic frame to display a single prized pic.

Mohu Versa Antenna, $30

Want free tv? This antenna can do just that!

The Mohu Versa doesn’t look like traditional rabbit ears, so it blends in better with modern decor.

I attached one to the back of a TV and was pulling in multiple channels in minutes. It comes in two versions: one offers a 30-mile range while another has a 50-mile range.

If you just want local TV without worrying about streaming apps or the internet, this antenna is an excellent way to pull in programming.

Austrian Audio MiCreator Studio USB-C Microphone, $200

For the budding creator in your life, the MiCreator Studio USB-C microphone sounds so good, I’ve used it to record segments for my radio show!

It has deep, rich audio that will make your voice sound great. You can even pair two mics together for a multi-person podcast.

It has a ton of onboard options and I love the retro styling, too.

Insta360 GO 3, $379

If you’re looking for a unique action cam, check out the Insta360 GO 3.

It has a flip up screen so you can see yourself while recording, which is perfect for vlogging.

The neatest part is that the camera disconnects from the housing. This will allow for unique shots. There’s also a powerful magnet on the back of the camera so you can stick it to various surfaces for a wide variety of angles.

SWAY Minioke LED Go, $70

If you really want to get the party started, this portable karaoke machine is the way to do it.

It combines a speaker, light and wireless microphone, so all you have to do is connect a Bluetooth phone and belt out the tunes!

It’s portable thanks to a built-in rechargeable battery and a real crowd pleaser. I broke it out at several dinner parties and used it with the kids and everyone wants to get their hands on the mic next!

Pro Tip: You can find karaoke versions of your favorite songs on YouTube, but better yet, Apple Music has a feature called Sing which lets you see real time lyrics and even adjust the vocals up or down.