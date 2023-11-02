A popular cashback shopping app is giving away a free Thanksgiving dinner for the fourth year in a row.

All you have to do is download the app and redeem the offer.

The app is called ibotta, and it specializes in cash back offers on various purchases, especially at places like grocery stores. Usually this involves claiming an offer, then submitting your receipt to get cash back. You can bank the cash until you get enough to cash out to PayPal, your bank account or gift cards.

The company started the free Thanksgiving program during the pandemic and since then, they’ve provided free meals to 10 million people.

The offer runs from November 1 to 22, or while supplies last. You can get 100 percent cash back on a turkey, cranberry sauce, corn muffin mix, gravy and mashed potatoes.