Customers looking for deals online might want to swing by the AI Garage Sale, a website created by Los Angeles-based design firm Brain, that allows users to haggle with chatbots to purchase real items.

Bots with various digital personalities are hocking items like a PS5, Olvia Rodrigo tickets, and a 90’s Tamagotchi, among other items.

Are there deals to be had? One chatbot wouldn’t let a $25 Olive Garden gift card go for less than $26, so… probably not.