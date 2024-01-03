So you want a fresh start for the New Year? Why not begin with your computer?

Here’s how to make it run like new again!

Get rid of programs you no longer need or use

First things first: Uninstall any programs you no longer need or use.

On Windows, go to Settings, Apps, Installed apps, and hit the three dots next to an app to uninstall it.

On Mac, find the Applications folder in Finder and press the command and delete keys at the same time to remove an app.

Uninstall any web browser extensions you no longer need or use

Once you’re finished, it’s time to open up your web browser and do the same thing.

Here, apps are called “extensions.”

These are the little bits of “helper” software you might have installed over the years.

It’s a good idea to uninstall any you no longer need or use.

On Chrome, hit the puzzle piece in the toolbar and tap Manage Extensions towards the bottom.

Now, hit Remove for any you don’t need.

Check for software updates

Next, it’s time to check for software updates. These keep your system up to date with the latest features, bug fixes and security patches.

On Windows, go to Settings, then Windows Update.

Hit the button that says Check for updates or Restart now.

On Mac, tap the Apple icon and check under System Settings for any updates. Don’t forget to check the App Store on your computer, too.

Depending on how many updates you have, this process could take a while while your computer downloads and installs them. Make sure your computer is plugged in and don’t interrupt it.

Clear your browsing data

To speed up your browser, you might want to clear out the stuff your browser keeps in its memory. This could be the websites you visit along with cookies that store data.

On Chrome, go into the Menu (three dots next to your profile icon) and tap Clear Browsing Data.

You have the option to choose a time range and exactly what to get rid of.

Keep in mind, that this process might log you out of most websites.

Get rid of deleted files

Finally, empty the Recycle bin or Trash, and your computer should feel like new again!

There are maintenance programs that can help automate many of these tasks. On Windows, you might consider downloading CCleaner. On Mac, CleanMyMac is my favorite.

You probably also want to give your computer a physical clean-up. I recommend a little burst of canned air on the keyboard to get rid of the crumbs and a wipe to clean the keys.

You can use a 70% alcohol, Lysol or Clorlox wipe, but just be sure to wring it out first so it’s not dripping wet. The extra liquid could damage your keyboard if you’re not careful.

Enjoy your fresh new computer!