I’m always on the hunt for apps that are helpful, useful and fun. Here’s a look at some of my current favorites and what they do!

I always prefer cross-platform apps, which means they work on both iOS and Android. That’s not always possible, so some apps are only available for iOS.

Follow Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech tips, news and reviews!

Mentioned on TV:

ChatGPT – An advanced AI chatbot with voice chat features, available on both Android and iOS. Offers a subscription for additional features.

– An advanced AI chatbot with voice chat features, available on both Android and iOS. Offers a subscription for additional features. Omnivore – A cross-platform, privacy-focused read-it-later app. Great for organizing articles, PDFs, and more, with easy categorization.

– A cross-platform, privacy-focused read-it-later app. Great for organizing articles, PDFs, and more, with easy categorization. Email Me (iOS only) – A handy tool for quickly emailing notes and links to yourself, turning your inbox into an effective to-do list.

– A handy tool for quickly emailing notes and links to yourself, turning your inbox into an effective to-do list. Libby – Offers free access to books and audiobooks, an essential app for readers.

– Offers free access to books and audiobooks, an essential app for readers. Whisper Memos (iOS only) – An iPhone and Apple Watch app that uses AI to record and transcribe audio notes efficiently.

– An iPhone and Apple Watch app that uses AI to record and transcribe audio notes efficiently. Sunshine Contacts – Manages contacts by automatically updating their information from email signatures.

– Manages contacts by automatically updating their information from email signatures. Backdrops – My go-to app for finding great wallpapers on a seasonal basis.

– My go-to app for finding great wallpapers on a seasonal basis. Splice – Excellent and easy video editing app packed with features. Great for making Instagram Reels, TikTok videos and other small video edits.

– Excellent and easy video editing app packed with features. Great for making Instagram Reels, TikTok videos and other small video edits. FlyFin AI – Essential expense tracking app for freelancers. Uses AI to identify transctions in your various financial that could be tax deductible and helps categorize them.

– Essential expense tracking app for freelancers. Uses AI to identify transctions in your various financial that could be tax deductible and helps categorize them. Upside – Cash back on gas and groceries. It works. The trick is to refer your friends and family to sign up for the app so you can get higher bonus returns!

– Cash back on gas and groceries. It works. The trick is to refer your friends and family to sign up for the app so you can get higher bonus returns! ReelGood – A great way to keep track of the movies you want to watch. Select the streaming services you subscribe to and it will tell you when those movies are avaialble to watch included in your subscrptions.

– A great way to keep track of the movies you want to watch. Select the streaming services you subscribe to and it will tell you when those movies are avaialble to watch included in your subscrptions. Recipe Keeper – Handy app for keeping track of the receipes you find online. The magic is that you can paste in a URL and it will automagically find the title, ingredient list and directions and generate a recipe card.

– Handy app for keeping track of the receipes you find online. The magic is that you can paste in a URL and it will automagically find the title, ingredient list and directions and generate a recipe card. Flighty – Best flight tracking app in the world. Automatically imports your flights and keeps you posted on any changes, delays, gate information and much more. All presented in the most beautiful way. Bonus: you can see a “passport” of how many miles you’ve traveled, countries you’ve visted, hours spent in a plane and more.

Also mentioned on my radio show:

Telegram – A preferred messaging app for its consistent performance across different platforms, ideal for family group chats.

– A preferred messaging app for its consistent performance across different platforms, ideal for family group chats. Day One – A simple, clean, and cross-platform journaling app. Perfect for those looking to start journaling.

– A simple, clean, and cross-platform journaling app. Perfect for those looking to start journaling. Opener (iOS only) – Enhances the iOS experience by opening links in the appropriate app, avoiding limited in-app browsers.

– Enhances the iOS experience by opening links in the appropriate app, avoiding limited in-app browsers. What3Words – A unique navigation tool that assigns a three-word address to every 3×3 meter square in the world for precise location sharing.

– A unique navigation tool that assigns a three-word address to every 3×3 meter square in the world for precise location sharing. Artifact – A personalized news app powered by AI. Offers content similar to Instagram but for articles, and is available on both Android and iOS.

– A personalized news app powered by AI. Offers content similar to Instagram but for articles, and is available on both Android and iOS. Google Photos – A reliable photo storage app with excellent search capabilities, cross-platform compatibility, and a legacy with Picasa.

Other notable mentions include Amazon Photos free for Prime members, TouchRetouch for removing blemishes from photos and AllTrails for outdoor trail exploration.

Have a great app that you love? Let me know here and be sure to tell me why! I might mention it on my radio show!