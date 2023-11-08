Samsung first introduced the concept of a “fan edition” phone a few years ago. This means popular features at a more affordable pricetag.

For 2023, Samsung is releasing an S23 FE, Tablet S9 FE and Buds FE.

I had a chance to test them out. Here’s what you need to know.

Follow Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech news, tips and reviews.

Galaxy Buds FE

These are $100 and offer noise cancellation, along with more than 8 hours on a charge. The battery was indeed a champ on my long flight and the buds easily stayed in my ears, even when I was running.

However, they didn’t seem to be as loud as other earbuds I’ve tested and the noise cancellation is not as good as pricier Pro earbuds.

Water resistance is minimal, IPX 2, but that should be OK for most everyday uses like working out.

Bottom line: These earbuds have a good combination of features and price if you have a Samsung device to pair them with.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE

I’m not a big fan of Android tablets, but this one surprised me with it’s likeability.

It has a bright and vivid 10.9 inch screen, the battery lasts a long time and, most importantly, recharges fast.

It even comes with a stylus in the box.

And… It’s water and dust resistant, there’s a memory card slot and even a cellular option.

It’s truly loaded… but my only grudge: it’s a bit thicker and heavier than you would think, especially if you put it in the official folding case.

Still, this is one of my favorite Android tablets, but I wouldn’t exactly consider it budget. It starts at $450.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

For starters, I really like the pricetag here: $599.

Plus, it’s packed with features including a big, bright screen with a high refresh rate, which the $799 iPhone 15 lacks.

Camera hardware is more than you’d typically get at this price point, including 3 lenses. It has an ultra-wide, wide and 3x optical zoom.

It even comes in fun colors including mint, cream, graphite and purple.

Overall, I still prefer the Pixel 8 more, but it has a smaller display and one less lens, plus it’s $100 more expensive.

The biggest downside to the Samsung S23 FE is it’s uninspired and somewhat bulky design. Not a deal breaker, but it’s just not as modern looking as some other devices.

Right now, Samsung is running a promotion through November 30 that gives you all three of these devices for $999 dollars.

However, I fully expect retailers to discount these devices individually over the holiday shopping season, so be on the lookout for deals.