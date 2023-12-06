Imagine a fresh farm egg every day, and all you have to do is walk to your backyard.

That’s the thought behind a new Austin-based startup named Coop.

They’re building an AI powered, smart chicken coop with the goal of making anyone an instant backyard farmer.

Follow Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech news, tips and reviews.

“We have a belief that there’s millions of Americans that have always wanted to raise chickens, but they don’t know where to start,” said Coop founder and CEO AJ Forsythe.

Forsythe was founder of another successful startup that provided on-demand iPhone repairs. Perhaps not ironically, it was called iCracked.

“If you bring technology and make it effortless then anyone can do it,” said Forsythe, who describes his new venture as a lot of fun.

The Coop smart house has an area for chickens to graze and a place for them to sleep. An automatic door separates the two. Dual AI powered cameras monitor everything from eggs laid to predators.

Yes, you can even monitor your chickens and watch clips of them on your phone, like a Ring camera.

“The average American house throws out about 250 to 300 pounds of like perfectly edible food a year. You can just basically turn it into eggs the next day,” said Forsythe.

That’s pretty much what Los Angeles artist and author Brady Smith does.

I visited his home, where he has a collection of chickens in a large, traditional coop. He’s been raising them in his backyard for 10 years.

“Every single day I get one of these eggs, it still blows me away,” said Smith.

He says the hens have taught his kids about nature and responsibility. Plus, the fresh eggs he gets each day make a delicious breakfast.

“They’re very simple to care for but you have to care for them,” said Smith. “It’s a commitment like any pet but I highly recommend them. They’re fun.”

Smith sent me home with some of his farm fresh eggs, and although I was hesitant to try them at first, I’m glad I did. They tasted way fresher and felt more nutritious than what you can get in store.

Listen to my full interview with Coop founder AJ Forsythe from the Rich on Tech Radio Show.

It’s that lightbulb moment that Coop’s founders are hoping for.

“The goal of the company is anyone with a backyard that wants to should be able to raise chickens,” concluded Forsythe.