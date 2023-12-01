One of the biggest downsides to owning an electric vehicle is the time it takes to charge it up, especially when you compare the process to filling up with gas.

It’s a big reason why many people just aren’t interested in the hassle of having an EV.

Now, one startup says they can change that with new battery technology they call XFC, or extreme fast charging. We’re talking 100 miles of range in just 5 minutes.

The Israeli startup is called StoreDot, and recently they were showing off their charging tech in a demo at Polestar Day in Santa Monica.

“The breakthrough is to replace some of the materials inside the battery in order to enable this extreme fast charging. Because with traditional chemistries of lithium ion, you cannot charge at these rates,” explained Doron Myersdorf, CEO and co-founder of StoreDot.

The big difference: they replace the graphite in their batteries with silicon, which allows them to absorb the energy faster than ever. It’s this different battery chemistry that makes the magic happen.

In their demo, they showed off just a single cell charging up over a period of minutes, but StoreDot says they can link multiple cells together for more range. The demo was a 30 Ah battery. It went from a 10 percent to an 80 percent charge in 10 minutes.

“We have tested it with 15 car makers already. Each one has shown that it can do at least 1,000 cycles, consecutive extreme fast charging cycles. Meaning every time you want to charge, you can charge in minutes,” said Myersdorf.

But that’s under controlled circumstances. The battery tech will get its first real world test in a prototype Polestar 5 next year.

“We’ve been working 10 years. 30 PhDs are working on this. [This is] like two faculties of MIT. They’re all focused on solving this one problem. And it’s a serious innovation, just a lot of hard work,” said Myersdorf. “With fast charging, in these rates, the experience is exactly like fueling. So the whole range anxiety goes away.”

At the event, Polestar also showed off a variety of upcoming models, including an SUV called the Polestar 3.

Another model, the Polestar 4, is unique because it has no rear window.

Lucid Gravity SUV

Across town, I also visited a showroom where Lucid had their new 3 row SUV on display, called Gravity.

Lucid is known for its luxury rides, and this one is no different.

“We focus on a lot of space for people in cargo, amazing range through efficiency, performance on and off road, and of course, the luxury experience inside the car,” said Derek Jenkins with Lucid.

Outside, you get compact, aerodynamic looks, but inside there’s seating for 7, lots of cargo space and dual screens that can transport you to relaxing scenes and sounds. Think relaxation break while you’re charging.

There are several unique touches, like two programmable keys on the center console you can program as shortcuts to perform an action. The frunk (front trunk) doubles as a padded seat, complete with a power outlet. The back seats have a fold down table tray with a built-in groove to hold a tablet.

Lucid Gravity is expected to go over 440 miles on a charge and start at under $80,000 in late 2024.