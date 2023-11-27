Cyber Monday is still one of the best days of the year to shop online. Retailers typically try just a little bit harder with their discounts in an effort to get you to press that “buy” button.

To uncover Cyber Monday deals, I turned to you! On my social media, I asked what your favorite stratagies are. Here’s what you came up with.

Working on a story about holiday shopping resources. What are your favorite sites, tools, price-checkers, extensions and other shopping helpers? — Rich DeMuro (@richontech) November 17, 2023

Visit a website, but don’t buy just yet

One top strategy you mentioned is to go directly to the website of the retailer selling the product you want. Then, add it to your cart and wait. The algorithms might notice your interest and send you a discount or price drop alert. I’ve definitely had this happen to me, especially if I leave my email address with the online site.

Use a shopping assistant

There are tons of shopping assistants out there. You seemed to like one called Karma. It is an app and browser extension that can automatically find coupon codes, compare prices across retailers, and send alerts when prices drop. Karma says it has helped shoppers save nearly $300 million.

Check coupon sites

RetailMeNot is a popular coupon site that aggregate codes from around the web. Codes are sourced using a combination of partnerships and user submissions. If there’s a code floating around, chances are RetailMeNot will have it.

A simlar site I’ve had good luck with is called CouponCabin.

Get cash back

Over and over, you mentioned the cash back site Rakuten. Just start your shopping through one of their store links and you’ll get a percentage of your purchase amount returned as cash back.

Use a browser extension

One of your favorite extensions is PayPal Honey. Install it on your browser and it will automatically try applying coupon codes at checkout. I love how Honey can also track prices and send an alert when they drop.

Check aggregrator sites

If you’re just looking for an excuse to shop, you’ll find lots of them on daily deal sites. Some of my favorites include Slickdeals, Brad’s Deals, Wirecutter Deals, and DealNews. I check some of these on a daily basis.

Search “shop deals” on Google

Google has a hidden new feature that can help you find the biggest discounts on the web. You see, while Google is indexing the world’s information, it also comes across a lot of pricing data. It is not analyzing that data to create a page with deep discounts on popular products.

To find it, just search “shop deals.” You’ll see some of the biggest price drops online across various product categories. If you have a specific item you’re looking for a discount on just put it between the two words, like “search apple watch deals.” It’s pretty amazing.

Try AI

One new way to uncover promo codes: AI. When all else fails, you can try asking Google Bard for a promo code or discount code for the website you want to buy something from. The results can be hit or miss, but all it takes is one code to work and it will save you some cash!