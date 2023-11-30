Elon Musk’s Tesla will deliver its first Cybertrucks on Thursday, with a live stream scheduled for noon Pacific time.

The Cybertruck was first shown as a concept in 2019. Production was originally planned to start in late 2021 but multiple delays put it behind schedule. Some of the delays were caused by changes to the original specification and the need to implement new technologies, Tesla has previously said.

Elon Musk during the Cybertruck’s unveiling. (Credit: Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images)

One of the new technologies is a battery cell that’s more energy-dense than what the company currently uses. It isn’t clear whether the new cell will allow Tesla to deliver more range than what the company has already announced.

At the Cybertruck concept’s 2019 reveal, Tesla said the electric truck would offer battery options for more than 250 miles, 300 miles, and 500 miles. Tesla also announced a starting price of $39,900 during the 2019 reveal but this information was pulled from Tesla’s website in 2021, suggesting the Cybertruck may have a different starting price once orders start being accepted.