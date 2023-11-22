Lots of items are on sale starting right now.

But what to buy?

Our friends from BestReviews stopped by with some suggestions on what to shop for.

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission.

“There’s Prime Day, there’s other big sales events… those are great. But Black Friday to Cyber Monday, that’s when [retailers] are going to roll out the deepest discounts,” said Jacob Palmer, Senior Director of Content Operations for BestReviews.

“We want to make sure we’re connecting people with the best products at the best prices,” said Palmer. BestReviews is owned by our parent company Nexstar.

Here are some of the site’s top picks:

Dyson products

Items like the Dyson V12 Stick Vacuum is already selling for it’s lowest price of the year. It has a laser feature that lets you see the dust on your floor so you can get things truly clean. Expect to see a wide range of Dyson products on sale.

Theragun products

Theragun pretty much invented the percussive massage device and they continue to rate highly in BestReviews testing. Palmer says it’s all about the propritary handle “so you can get into your back and shoulder … a little bit easier.”

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12

Everything old is new again. This point and shoot camera is like a modern Polaroid. It spits out the picture as soon as you take it. It’s great for kids, just be aware of the price of the film.

“This is one of those things that will get ripped out of the box and fiddled with immediately,” said Palmer.

Bitzee Interactive Digital Pet

I hadn’t seen this one before, but once I turned it on I was hooked. It has a unique little projection display that makes it really fun to look at. The pet reacts to your play.

“If you’re looking for something that isn’t necessarily just having them staring into a screen, this a great option,” said Palmer of the $25 toy.

Garmin for the golf lover

Garmin’s R10 Launch Monitor and Z82 Range Finder get high marks at BestReviews and both are seeing healthy discounts.

Joomra Pillow Slippers

Made popular on social media, these look like highly cushiony cloud flip flops. Apparenly, testers love them. Look for them on sale between $15 and $25 dollars.

Other top picks: Google Nest Hub Max, Kindle Scribe, GoPro Hero 11 and the Apple Watch.

If you want the deepest discounts on Apple products, you’ll typically have to get an previous gen model. The original Apple Watch Ultra and the Series 8 are still excellent choices, you just won’t get the new double tap feature.

“We love recommending to folks get a slightly older one if you’re looking for max savings especially if you don’t care about having the newest aned greatest thing,” concluded Palmer.