A teen was shot and killed in an apparent robbery attempt in Koreatown Tuesday night, police said.

At about 10:30 p.m., the unidentified 16-year-old was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle near Vermont Avenue and 7th Street when someone walked up to the car and tried to rob him, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver took off, but the would-be robber fired at the vehicle multiple times, hitting the teen at least once.

The driver stopped near Olympic Boulevard and Burlington Avenue in Westlake, where responders declared the teen dead.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were available.

Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.