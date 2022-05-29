A 17-year-old junior at Trabuco Hills High School was seriously injured in a crash earlier this week, and now his friend and family are raising funds to help with his recovery.

The crash happened Tuesday around 10 p.m. on Antonio Parkway at Tijeras Creek Road in Rancho Santa Margarita. A woman’s vehicle slammed into a median and then hit the vehicle driven by 17-year-old Cruz Melendez.

The driver was killed, but her passenger and Cruz survived with serious injuries. Cruz, a multisport athlete, suffered several broken bones, his loved ones said.

A number of different fundraisers are underway to help with his recovery, including a verified GoFundMe page where people can donate online.

Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 News at 5 on May 29, 2022.